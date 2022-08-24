Andhra Pradesh: Endowments minister vows to protect temple lands at any cost

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that the state government was committed to protect the temple lands under the endowments department.

Addressing a review meeting at endowments commissioner's office here on Tuesday, the minister said that several cases were pending in court on temple lands. He said a review meeting was being convened every Tuesday over the affairs of the endowments department. The minister said that many temple lands under the department were under dispute and litigation. Judgements in the civil courts were being issued in favour of private individuals.

"We are taking steps to assign these cases to the assistant commissioner (endowments) and also have a Standing Committee to supervise them. If necessary, we will go to the Supreme Court regarding alienated lands," he said. Satyanarayana said Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme (DDNS), which was applicable to only 1,600 temples before 2019, will be extended to more than 2,000 temples across the state. He said it is Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's endeavour to see that the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedya rituals are performed in every temple in the state, he added.

The minister said that they are making efforts to increase the honorarium of archakas. He said efforts were on to enforce a uniform dress code for the employees working in the endowments department and in the temples. For the upcoming Dasara celebrations, special programme will be conducted in temples.

He said district-level endowments officers will monitor the festivities and ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced during the festivities.

He also announced that promotions for endowments department employees will be announced soon.

Commissioner of endowments department Hari Jawaharlal and others participated.