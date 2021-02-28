Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student ends life amid debts from Cricket betting in Kuppam

In a shocking incident, an engineering student who was recently addicted to cricket betting has committed suicide in the Kuppam of Chittoor district. According to the police, Kiran is studying B.Tech final year in Engineering College at Rallabuduguru village, Santipuram Mandal in Chittoor district. He noticed that some of the students around him were easily making money by involving in cricket betting. He became addicted to cricket betting thinking that he would make more money if he bet.

It all started with his pocket money for betting and later took debts from friends. Kiran was happy as he had made a good amount of money initially and later suffered losses and completely stuck in debts, which caused him severe financial difficulties. The pressure to pay off debts has mounted. With this, Kiran suffered severe mental anguish who is not even talking properly with friends for a few days and could not tolerate the harassment of debtors.

In this context, he posted a message on Instagram on Saturday morning saying that no one should involve in cricket betting like him and squander lives by betting. 8 hours after this post, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a mango field on Mandal Bangarunatham Road. After receiving information about the incident, the police registered a case and started an investigation. The family was devastated when their eldest son took the final plunge.