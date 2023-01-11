Andhra Pradesh: Extramarital affair led to suicide of couple in Kurnool

An extra-marital affair claimed the lives of two RS Rangapuram village of Bethencherla mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday. Going into the details, Kamalapati Ashok (28) of RS Rangapuram village has a wife and two children and lives by driving an auto locally.



However, Ashok continues to have an extra-marital affair with a married woman (27). After knowing this, the elders reprimanded them, however, there was no change in them. After leaving Ashok, his wife went to her parents home a month ago and returned to Ashok's house on Tuesday and both committed suicide. While Ashok hanged himself, his wife consumed pesticide.



The neighbours of the house noticed and opened the door to see the two dead. On receiving the information, CI Priyatham Reddy reached the spot and inquired about the reasons behind the suicide. Later, as per the complaint of both the family members, a case was registered and the dead bodies were shifted to Banagana Village Government Hospital for post mortem.