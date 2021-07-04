Andhra Pradesh: False cases against farmers decried

Mangalagiri: TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Sunday demanded that the YSRCP Government immediately withdraw the 'false cases' filed against the farmers for protesting against the power lines being laid over the middle of their farm lands at Kambhampadu in the Pedakurapadu mandal of the Guntur district.

Atchannaidu asserted that the farmers were just putting their objections which eventually led to clashes for which they should not be blamed. If the Government wanted to lay power lines for its housing programme, it should do so by following the lawful procedures.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asked the government to explain whether it would be legal and democratic to encroach on the farm lands. The farmers protested only because they would not be able to cultivate their lands if the current lines would pass through their agricultural lands. Instead of doing justice for the hapless farmers, the police are harassing them and they were acting like slaves to the gangs of the ruling party.

Atchannaidu said that the false cases filed against over six farmers of Kambhampadu were condemnable. No farmer would keep silent, if the power lines are laid through his farm lands illegally. If the Jagan Reddy regime is really committed to its housing programme, it should make the necessary arrangements without causing damage to others. The indifferent and atrocious behaviour of the YSRCP leaders is unacceptable.

The TDP leader warned of dire consequences if the Jagan regime continued with its ruthless and unconstitutional activities in order to hurt the farmers out of faction-minded vendetta. Every activist of the TDP would rise up and fight back against the multiple offences of the YSRCP. On its part, the TDP would fight a legal battle for the cause of bringing justice to the harmed farmers. All sections of people are unhappy and tired of the retrograde YSRCP rule.