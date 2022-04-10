Andhra Pradesh: Father brutally murders son over disputes with stepmother in NTR district

In a horrific incident, a father brutally chopped his sleeping son to death with an ax at Virulapadu mandal of NTR district. According to Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy, Bolleddu Gabriel of Veerulapadu village, the center of the region, was making a living by farming. Gabriel has two daughters who were married and a son. Gabriel remarried to Tirupatamma in 2007 after the death of his wife. The Gabriel couple is staying with their son Kiran, who has completed the internship and is doing painting work.

However, there are frequent quarrels and clashes between Tirupatamma and Kiran. Tirupatamma is pressuring Gabriel to send Kiran away from home for a week in this order. There was another altercation between Tirupatamma and Kiran over this matter. Meanwhile, Tirupatamma told her husband that she would not stay in the house where Kiran was staying and went to her mother's house. The same night Gabriel also told him to leave the house, Kiran insisted that the house was his and that he did not have to go.

Against this backdrop, Gabriel brutally chopped Kiran's sleeping neck with an ax at around 5.30am on Saturday. Kiran was seriously injured and died on the spot. The accused surrendered at the Veerapada police station. The DSP said that he was inspecting the spot along with Nandigama Rural CI Nagendra Kumar and registering a case and investigating. The body was shifted to Nandigama Government Hospital for postmortem.