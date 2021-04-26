Andhra Pradesh: Father dies of heart attack after son dies of Coronavirus in Visakhapatnam

In a shocking incident, the father, who could not bear the news of his son's death due to Coronavirus had died of a heart attack. The incident took place at Makavarapalem Mandal Tamaram. Mullapudi Raja Rao (Dharmi) (58) from the village is working as a teacher in a primary school in the same village. During the last week, he has undergone tests for coronaviris and was tested positive.

He died at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning. Father Subba Rao (86), who came to know about this, died of a heart attack at 3 pm. The death of the father and son on the same day filled the family with intense tragedy. Subba Rao also worked as a teacher for a long time.

Raja Rao has a son and a daughter and all the arrangements have been made for the marriage of his son Pavan Kumar on May 13 in Rajahmundry. According to the family, Raja Rao had a fever and a corona positive test after he went to buy clothes in Visakhapatnam for 20 days just for the wedding. The death of the father and son ahead of the wedding ceremony has shocked everyone.