Andhra Pradesh: Father-son duo electrocuted to death in Nuzivid of Krishna district

The tragic incident was reported in Nuzivid of Krishna district wherein father and son lost their lives due to electric shock. The incident took place in Tummalagunta Gannavaram of Mylavaram mandal.



Going into details, the deceased Vanguru Arjuna Rao and Vanguru Ajaylu from Eedara village in Agiripalli mandal went to the field to feed their buffaloes on Saturday evening and died of shock due to power supply to a fence set up there. Both were electrocuted when 11 kV power wires touched the fence set up for the farm and died on the spot.

Police said the incident took place when electricity was supplied to a fence erected on the farm. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached there and registered a case. The bodies were recovered and shifted to the hospital for postmortem.