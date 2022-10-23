Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a Mart in Vizianagaram, no casualties

A massive fire incident took place at Vishal Mart in the Vizianagaram city on Sunday morning. The fire broke out on the third floor and spread to the fifth floor. Upon after receiving the information, the fire personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control.









Meanwhile, the fire spread widely due to the large amount of clothes and electronic goods in the mart caught fire. Also, due to the fire accident, vehicular traffic stopped on Collectorate Road. It is reported that two fire engines are bringing the fire under control at the scene.

However, it seems that the accident happened due to a short circuit. A major accident was averted as the mart was closed at the time of the fire.