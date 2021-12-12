Andhra Pradesh: First Omicron case reported in Vizianagaram, officials alerted

The first Omicron case was reported in Andhra Pradesh where a 34-year-old man from Vizianagaram district has been diagnosed with Omicron. The state medical health department has made a statement to this extent.

Going into the details, a man arrived in Visakhapatnam from Ireland via Mumbai on the 27th of last month and was confirmed of Coronavirus negative in an RTPCR test conducted at Visakhapatnam airport.

However, the samples were then sent to the CCMB in Hyderabad and the results came out as diagnosed with Omicron. Meanwhile, the person was sent to home quarantine in Madhuravada.

The total number of Omicron cases in the country, including the latest case registered in the AP, has risen to 34 with Maharashtra having the highest number of 17 cases.

The vigilant authorities imposed Section 144 for two days in the state capital Mumbai.