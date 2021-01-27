Andhra Pradesh: Forced unanimous polls should be prevented, Chandrababu advises cadre

The Panchayat elections process in Andhra Pradesh has gained the momentum when the Supreme Court gave the green light to SEC. The ruling party YSRCP is contemplating to make the polls unanimous as many seats as possible. Against this backdrop, the opposition party TDP has become alert. He advised the party public representatives, zonal and village committee members that the they should face the YSRCP atrocities with courage and that no one should be discouraged and suggested to prevent forced unanimous polls. Naidu asked them to file as many nominations as possible on the first day of nominations.

Chandrababu advised all the candidates to prepare the required certificates in advance and suggested make extensive use of social media for electioneering. He said a control room has been set up at the headquarters in Mangalagiri for candidates to work 24 hours a day.

He opined that there was deep dissatisfaction among the people against the YSRCP government. "With attacks on temples, the YSRCP has distanced itself from all sections," Naidu added. He told the cadre that the defeat of the YSRCP is certain if the elections were held impartially.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena senior leader Nadendla Manohar said the party would contest local body elections from all places. He said there was a need to be more vigilant in the face of past events in terms of unanimous. Speaking at a joint meeting of Jana Sena and BJP in Vijayawada, Nadendla said, "Jana Sena and BJP will meet the governor on the words spoken by the ruling party leaders on unanimous polls." There should be programs to encourage youth in the elections and elections should be held in a peaceful atmosphere. '