Remembering A Visionary Leader.

Remembering the visionary leader, erudite scholar, mighty administrator, eminent author and above all a virtuous human being.... Vemaraju Narasimha Rao on his 95th Birth Anniversary.

His exemplary contributions to the fields of Indian Literature and Fine arts, to preserve, promote and enrich the Indian cultural heritage have inspired generations.

He was the founding father of many salient Organisations. Navya Sahiti Samiti (1952), Navya Nataka Samiti (1958), The Y's Men's Club of Hyderabad (1958) and The International Friendship Association, Hyderabad (1997) are a few extremely popular ones among them.

These organizations played a key role in producing many renowned artists, spreading the glory of awe-inspiring Indian art forms across the globe, encouraging young writers & poets, promoting International brotherhood, uplifting underprivileged communities and championing many programs that brought invaluable support to those in need.

Today, we celebrate not just his birth anniversary, but the everlasting influence of his life's work and the positive change he instilled in the society.