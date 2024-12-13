To become the youngest world champion is truly a great feat: Gill congratulates Gukesh

India batter Shubman Gill has extended heartfelt congratulations to the 18-year-old chess prodigy D Gukesh, who made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

Gukesh's sensational victory over China’s Ding Liren in the final game of a tightly contested championship made him the only second Indian to claim the title, following the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of India’s third Test against Australia in Brisbane, Gill lauded Gukesh for his achievement, calling it an inspiration for athletes across disciplines. “I just want to wish him congratulations from the entire Indian cricket team. To become the youngest world champion is truly a great feat,” Gill remarked.

Gukesh’s remarkable triumph came after a nail-biting finale. Locked at 6.5 points each in the championship, the decisive Game 14 showcased the young Indian’s strategic brilliance. Gukesh capitalised on a critical misstep by Ding Liren on the 53rd move, leveraging his pawn advantage and maintaining relentless pressure to secure victory.

As Gukesh’s triumph dominates headlines, the Indian cricket team is looking to draw inspiration from his composure and determination. The Rohit Sharma-led side faces Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on December 14, with the series evenly poised at 1-1.

India started strong with a commanding victory in the Perth opener, but Australia bounced back in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, exposing vulnerabilities in India’s batting lineup. Shubman Gill, who has struggled to find form in the series, is keen to make an impact and help his team regain momentum.

Gill, a key figure in India’s historic Gabba Test victory in 2021, is drawing motivation from that unforgettable moment. Back then, India overcame the odds to breach Australia’s fortress, handing the hosts a rare defeat at the venue.