Case Filed Against Allu Arjun Under Four Sections

Hyderabad : A case has been registered against actor Allu Arjun under four sections, including Section 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act. Among these, Section 105 is a non-bailable offense, which could lead to a jail sentence of 5 to 10 years upon conviction.

Under Section 118(1) of the BNS Act, the punishment ranges from one year to ten years, depending on the severity of the offense. Further details about the case and the charges against the actor are awaited.

The legal proceedings are likely to garner significant attention, given Allu Arjun's stature as a leading figure in the Telugu film industry. Authorities have not disclosed additional information at this stage, leaving fans and the public seeking clarity about the allegations.