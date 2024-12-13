Live
- Film actor Mohan Babu knocks High Court doors. Requests for anticipatory bail
- Allu Arjun Seeks Lunch Motion; Court Hearing Scheduled for 2 PM Today
- Vijayawada hosts Swarnandhra Vision-2047 Program to foster development in AP
- World Bank okays loan for new project to boost earnings of UP farmers
- Zomato gets GST tax demand notice of Rs 803 crore
- Atul Subhash suicide: No arrests made yet, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner
- Indian agrochemicals sector to see 7-9 pc growth next fiscal: Report
- SC refers to CJI Cong leader’s petition for verification of EVMs used in Haryana polls
- To become the youngest world champion is truly a great feat: Gill congratulates Gukesh
- Case Filed Against Allu Arjun Under Four Sections
Just In
Case Filed Against Allu Arjun Under Four Sections
Highlights
A case has been registered against actor Allu Arjun under four sections, including Section 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act.
Hyderabad : A case has been registered against actor Allu Arjun under four sections, including Section 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act. Among these, Section 105 is a non-bailable offense, which could lead to a jail sentence of 5 to 10 years upon conviction.
Under Section 118(1) of the BNS Act, the punishment ranges from one year to ten years, depending on the severity of the offense. Further details about the case and the charges against the actor are awaited.
The legal proceedings are likely to garner significant attention, given Allu Arjun's stature as a leading figure in the Telugu film industry. Authorities have not disclosed additional information at this stage, leaving fans and the public seeking clarity about the allegations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS