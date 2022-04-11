Andhra Pradesh: Former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita announced resignation

Former Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita is all set to resign as an MLA following her failure to secure a seat in the new cabinet. To this extent she declared that she is going to resign. Earlier, her daughter Rishita announced last night that her mother was resigning as an MLA but not to the party.



Sucharita announced her resignation as an MLA at a meeting with activists today. She made it clear that she would continue in the party and asked the cadre in YSRCP not to resign.

She suggested that they should not be harmed. However, several leaders have already resigned in support of her in Pratipada constituency.

AP new cabinet swearing-in ceremony ended. Ministers are sworn in on a platform set up at a parking lot near the state secretariat. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan is sworn in with the new ministers. The event was attended by CM Jagan and several public representatives.