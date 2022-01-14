Andhra Pradesh: Four dead as a lorry carrying fish overturned in Tadepalligudem

A ghastly road accident took place in West Godavari district where a lorry carrying a load of fish overturned near Tadepalligudem. As many as four people were killed on the spot in the accident and another 10 were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Tadepalligudem Area Hospital by locals. The incident took place at Tadepalligudem while the lorry was coming to Narayanapuram with a load from Vizag. The dead were identified as belonging to Bihar.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and examined how the incident happened. Police believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol. However, with the help of locals, the police carried out relief operations and sent the dead bodies to postmortem.