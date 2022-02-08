Andhra Pradesh: Four dead in an accident in Prakasam district

Two tragic incidents took place in the district on the same day. A ghastly road accident took place at Bestavaripeta mandal Penchakalapadu where a mini auto was hit by a DCM van leaving four people killed in the crash and four other cows also dead.

Meanwhile, a tragedy took place near the Sopirala railway gate in the Chinnaganjam Mandal of the district. A mother, along with her two children, fell under a train and committed suicide.

The details of the dead are yet to be ascertained while the police are investigating the incident.