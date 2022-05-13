Andhra Pradesh: Four held for rape of mentally challenged girl in Kadapa

The police have arrested four accused in a case of rape of an mentally retarded girl in Proddatur in YSR Kadapa district. The accused, Pathan Sadhak, Sheikh Abdul Rasool, Battala Simon and B.Sipoy Chinnayya were detained while traveling on the Erraguntla bypass road. ASP Neelam Poojitha said. She disclosed the details to the media at the Proddatur One Town Police Station and revealed that girl was raped by four men.



It is said that a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO and SC ST Atrocity case and an inquiry is underway. District SP Anburajan, however, said that the media published news after the case was registered against the accused. Police have warned that action will be taken if lies are spread. To this end, SP spoke to Media in Kadapa on Thursday. On the 4th of this month, Proddatur One Town CI Nagraj received a phone call.

The woman police officer, Malleshwari, who was informed by an Anganwadi teacher in the area, said she had informed the CI that a minor girl was pregnant and wandering the streets. Responding to this, the CI directed the woman police to bring the girl and her parents to the station. However, the girl was not in a situation to reveal her details to the police. The girl was shifted to a protection home in Mayiladuthurai for care as her parents and relatives were not available.

SP Anburajan said the girl's father was identified and informed in Three town on the 9th of this month. However, he could not complain as his mental condition was not good. The case was registered at the Proddatur One Town Police Station on May 11 following a complaint by ICDS CDP Hymavati. The order said that after examining several videos that went to outsiders, four people involved in the case were arrested. The girl is said to have been in contact with a man for six months who cheated the girl along with his relatives. Four months ago another man allegedly cheated the girl by keeping her as a maid for 20 days.

Meanwhile, State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma spoke to SP Anburajan on the phone on Thursday and came to know about the incident and asked to complete the investigation expeditiously. District Women and Child Welfare officials were ordered to take charge until the girl's health plummeted. A member of the Women's Commission Gajjala Lakshmi was sent to the victim girl immediately. She said the commission would accept the case as Suomoto's and assured the victim of help in all respects.