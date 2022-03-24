Andhra Pradesh: Four persons killed on the spot as a car collides auto in Prakasam

A series of road accidents in Prakasam district is causing panic. Meanwhile, in a ghastly road accident occurred in Yarragondapalem mandal in Prakasam where four persons were killed on the spot when a car collided with an auto at Kothapalli and another 10 were seriously injured.



Upon receiving information about the accident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to hospital. The dead were identified as Mugullapalli laborers. The case was registered and investigated.

Also in February, four people were killed when a lorry-bolero collided with a vehicle in Prakasam district. The accident took place near Penchikalapadu village in Bestavaripeta mandal. Eight heifer calves were also killed in the incident.



The accident took place when a Mirchi mini lorry going from Giddaluru to Guntur collided with a bolero coming with cows from Kodada. It is a tragedy that four people were killed in a road accident in the Yarragondapalem zone recently before the accident.