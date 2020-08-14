Andhra Pradesh government announces schedule for competitive exams, check the date sheet here

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalised the dates for conducting several entrance examinations (SETs) in the state. The schedule for the entrance exams was announced by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday. It is known that entrance exams have been postponed due to lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. The government has decided to hold the Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy related EAMCET exam from September 17 to 25 while ICET will be held on September 10, 11, the ECET on the 14th and the AP PGECET on the 28th, 29th, 30th, the Ed-CET on October 1st and the LAWCET on the 2nd October.

In Telangana, the state government has decided to conduct ECET on the 31st of this month, Polycet on the 2nd of next month and EAMCET on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th of next month. The dates of LAWCET, PG ECET, EDCET, ICET and PGECET, Agriculture CET will be decided on the basis of the TCS slots which provide technical assistance in conducting the examinations.

The AP government is preparing to reopen schools and colleges that were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. As part of this, it has finalized the plan for the 2020-21 academic year from September 5. On the same day, about 43 lakh students will be given 'Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka', Education Minister Adimulku Suresh said.

The coronavirus epidemic continues in Andhra Pradesh with increasing cases day by day. Along with the coronavirus cases, the death toll has also been on rise from last half a month. During the last 24 hours, 55,692 people were tested for coronavirus and 9996 persons tested positive which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 2,64,142.