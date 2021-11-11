Andhra Pradesh government bats for mega textile park at Kopparti

Amaravati/New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has urged the Centre to set up a mega textile park at Kopparti in Kadapa district and reduce State's share in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor from 20 to 10 percent.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Thursday called on Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal and submitted a memorandum to this effect.

Reddy also requested the Central government to set up one of the three electrical equipment zones to be established in the country under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme at Mannavaram village in Chittoor district.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Reddy said, "The Centre has plans to set up seven textile parks in the country. Besides setting up one textile park in the State, the minister has requested the Central government to look into the possibility of converting the 750 acres of land previously allotted to the NTPC-BHEL power plant. In 2008, the NTPC-BHEL power project was proposed for manufacturing the cold turbine but it has been a non-starter, he added.

Reddy also invited the Union minister for the inauguration of the Medaxil office in the Med Tech Zone in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Residence Bhavan Commissioner Bhavana Saxena, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Managing Director Subrahmanyam Javvadi and MedTech Zone CEO Jitendra Sharma, among others, were present in the meeting.