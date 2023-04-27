Andhra Pradesh government committed to welfare of weavers

Srikakulam: The State government is committed for welfare of weavers said AP State Hand looms Weavers Cooperative Society (APSHWCS) chairman, G Chiranjivi. He visited Srikakulam along with APSHWCS director, AY SubbaRayudu on Wednesday.

They inspected various societies in the district and interacted with the weavers. They also distributed Rs 12, 500 for the next kin of each deceased weaver's family as financial aid.

A total of 98 weavers died in the district since 2018 to till the date due to various reasons. The chairman appealed to societies to popularise handloom products among people to get good response.

Various societies' staff asked to explain people about handloom cloths and comfort than the ready-made products and how the cloths are good for health and skin and also for environment.

Weavers of various societies are advised to maintain quality in weaving cloths and it is the only way of survival of handloom products. Societies' staff should approach all government officials, various departments' heads to promote handloom products.