The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to enhance the development in education sector. In this backdrop, the government has decided to introduce the IIT JEE classes in government intermediate colleges from next academic year to make rural students compete with others. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a clear assurance on this.

CM YS Jagan, who conducted a review on school education, took several key decisions. He has asserted that the government will also include LKG and UKG education in government-run schools from next year along with providing of computer education in schools from 8th standard. CM Jagan suggested that TOEFL, IELTS like tests should be conducted to check student's knowledge on English.

On the other hand, in addition to setting up training centers for teachers in each district, orders have been issued to set up virtual classrooms and English labs. They also want to provide skills and career counseling in high schools. It is now clear that, government junior colleges will be giving training for national competitive examinations like IITs and JEEs from next academic year.