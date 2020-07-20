Andhra Pradesh government decides to set up COVID control rooms at all districts amid rising cases

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly expanding in Andhra Pradesh with a number of positive cases increasing hugely day by day. On Sunday, 5 thousand cases and 57 new deaths were registered. Meanwhile, some people are confused as to where to approach if coronavirus symptoms appear. There is also a misconception that family members do not know their well-being if they go to any hospital. In this backdrop, the state government has taken steps to address the problem of misinformation and decided to set up COVID control rooms in every district across the state.

At present, there are 104 call centers and control rooms set up at the new district center to operate 24 hours a day where the staff is working at a rate of five members per shift in three shifts. The victims can find information about COVID care centers and hospitals in the districts and advised where and at which hospital to seek treatment.

The government has taken steps to ensure that all information about victims is received by phone from home. While there is a state control room in Vijayawada at present. The government has decided to set up control rooms in every district. It directed the collectors of all districts to take immediate action to this effect. The authorities were alerted to report any Coronavirus information.

The government has particularly focused on high-risk category individuals in the Containment‌ zones. Tests are performed on all those with COVID symptoms in those areas, which are performed by rapid antigen test, and tests appeared immediately.