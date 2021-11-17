Andhra Pradesh Government gives nod for five industries

Amaravati: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has given clearance for five industries with an investment of Rs 2,134 crore providing direct employment to 7,683 people.

The five companies include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd which would invest Rs 110 crore in a garments factory for manufacture blouses and trousers at Pulivendula in Kadapa district creating employment opportunities for 2,112 people.

Century Plyboards India will set up a plywood unit at Badvel with Rs 956 crore, providing direct employment to 2,266 persons. The unit would benefit farmers immensely as the company came forward to purchase the eucalyptus trees grown in an extent of 22,500 acres and this would fetch the farmers about Rs 315 crore.

The SIPB has given green signal for setting up an industrial chemicals factory in East Godavari district. Grasim Industries will be taking up the project with an investment of Rs 861 crore and it is expected to generate employment to 405 persons. The Board has given its nod only after the company withdrew its plan to set up a thermal power unit which was opposed by locals.

In Kopparthi EMC, AIL Dixon Technologies Pvt Ltd has come forward to set up a camera manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 127 crore providing direct employment to 1,800 people. The same company will establish another unit that manufactures computers and tablets at an investment of Rs 80 crore and with an employment generation to 1,100 persons.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and officials were present.