Andhra Pradesh Government keen to rejig districts

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to start the process of district reorganisation as per the election manifesto of YSR Congress party. The State Government proposes to increase the number of districts from13 to 26 covering all parliamentary constituencies. It is said that the Araku parliamentary constituency will be divided into two districts as the constituency at present is spread over four districts. The reorganisation process is likely to be completed by March end.

A high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary was appointed for the purpose. The panchayat and local body elections have delayed the process. Now that all the elections are completed and people voted in support of the rulingYSR Congress party, the Chief Minister is said to have directed the officials to start the process of reorganisation.

It is learnt that the officials informed the Chief Minister that it may be advisable to wait as the State Government is planning for the BC census.

But the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the primary process of collecting public opinion as there is a difference of opinion among people as well as MLAs on reorganisation of the districts since they feel they may lose the opportunity to contest from the constituency from which they have been representing so far. The officials are worried that once new districts are carved their task would become hectic as there would be a shortage of officials. Distribution of natural resources will also come up with reorganisation of districts.