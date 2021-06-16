Andhra Pradesh Government releases Rs 195 crore for annuity to capital farmers

Amaravati: The state government issued GO RT No 278 releasing the budget of Rs 195 crore to pay annuity to the farmers of Amaravati here on Wednesday.

Special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi instructed the assistant secretary of the municipal administration to draw the amount and credit the same into the account of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in order to pay the annuity to the farmers of Amaravati.

It may be recalled that the farmers of Amaravati filed a writ petition in the High Court on Monday appealing to the court to issue orders to the state government to pay annuity which is supposed to have been paid in April.

Advocate Kishore Para said that the state government has been wantonly delaying payment every year and there should be a mechanism to pay the annuity without seeking judicial intervention every time. He said that the petition would not be withdrawn and they would seek the direction of the high court to set in a place to get the payment of annuity every year. Anyway, the government should pay interest on the annuity amount for the delay in the payment.