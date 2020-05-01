Andhra Pradesh government releases Rs 1,962 crore for Polavaram project

After holding a review on the works of Polavaram, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 1,962 crore largely for main dam related works and rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced families. The amount has been released despite the state was awaiting for the disbursal of Rs 3,000 crore by the Centre which has agreed to bear the entire cost of over Rs 55,500 crore for the project, a top official of the Water Resources Department said.

Polavaram is a multipurpose major terminal reservoir project on river Godavari for development of irrigation, hydro power and drinking water facilities to East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, West Godavari and Krishna districts in the state. It has got the national status post bifurcation of the United Andhra Pradesh. Out of total amount released

on Thursday, Rs 1,252 crore have reportedly said to be used on the Polavaram main dam and related works while the rest of Rs 600 crore would be spent on rehabilitation and resettlementof the project displaced families and Rs 110 crore would be spent on the Polavaram Right and Left main canals and distributaries.The state has so far spent Rs 11,800 crore on Polavaram.

Of this, the Centre has reimbursed Rs 8,577 crore. Initially the project cost was pegged at over Rs 54,000 crore but later it has been enhanced to Rs 55,549 crore including Rs 33,010 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement. It is scheduled that as the project executioner, the state government, spends money from its budget and the Centre later reimburses it. According to Water Resource Department, the Union government still has to reimburse over Rs 3,000 crore, already spent by the state on the project.

The ongoing lockdown has affected the Polavaram works due to non-availability of steel and cement. The supplies have started again after the lockdown restrictions were eased to complete the project spillway works by June, the impact of lockdown could delay it further.

However, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who reviewed the Polavaram works on Wednesday, asked the officials to try to complete the spillway works by June. The Chief Minister directed the Water Resources Department to enhance R and R works and relocate the project-affected families to prevent its recurrence.