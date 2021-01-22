Andhra Pradesh Government supporting attacks on temples, alleges BJP

Guntur: BJP state former president Kanna Lashminarayana alleged that attacks are being carried out on the temples with the support and cooperation of the government. He said that the government is not able to tell reason for increasing attacks on the temples for the last one-and-a-half-years in the state.

Police detained Kanna Lakshminarayana at his residence at Kannavarithota in Guntur city and prevented him from attending dharna programme proposed at DGP's office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there is no democracy in the State and added that he did not see this type of administration in the last 40 years. He alleged that YSRCP government is distributing money under various welfare schemes with an eye on the coming elections. He demanded the government to announce accused in the attacks on the temples within a week and key persons engineering the attacks on the temples. He felt that to escape from its responsibility, the government is blaming the BJP.