Andhra Pradesh Government to build 1,400 temples in weaker sections colonies

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana said the state government has been planning to construct 1,400 temples in weaker sections' colonies. He said an action plan was prepared for constructing the temples as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the temples will be constructed in all the 26 districts. While the endowments department would be constructing 1,060 temples, Samarata Seva Foundation, a voluntary organisation, came forward to build the remaining temples.

He said the TTD will extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for each temple. If the people come forward to offer donations, the government is ready to entrust the responsibility of temple construction to the villagers. Additional engineers will be recruited for the construction of the temples, he added.

Satyanarayana said that disciplinary action will be initiated on errant temple staff and added that Kanaka Durga temple executive officer issued memos to five officials for dereliction of duty. He said as part of ACB inquiry, the executive officer conducted probe on 15 employees and issued charge memos to five employees.