Ever Since becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has focused exclusively on the promises made to the people as part of padayatra and elections. As part of the promise, CM Jagan has brought the volunteer system and set a record of conducting 10 lakh COVID tests during the Corona period. Recently, the AP government launched a campaign to waive the first tranche of loans to DWCRA Group members under the YSR Asara Scheme. CM Jagan has promised to waive off loans in four instalments.

To that end, the authorities last year found that 9,33,000 community members in rural areas were indebted to the tune of Rs 27,168 crore. The first installment of this amounting to Rs 6,792 crore shall be disbursed soon.l after the launch of scheme on September 11.

Recently, the government decided to deposit the waiver money directly into the bank accounts of DWCRA women, which would be released through corporations. In this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh government is collecting complete details about them that will continue until the end of July.

Off late, the Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the distribution of house site pattas to poor in the state to August 15 due to the increasing Coronavirus cases.