Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to initiate better medical care to the growing coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan said an additional 54 hospitals would be set up across the state for the treatment of Coronavirus victims.

He said that they are providing critical care facilities in a total of 138 hospitals. "In addition to the state level, we are moving towards providing critical care facilities in 5 more hospitals. Of them, 3 hospitals have already been made available," said CM Jagan. With an additional 2380 beds available for critical care treatment, CM Jagan has announced that an additional Rs 1,000 crore will be spent in the next six months.

He explained that the money would be spent on infrastructure, paramedical staff, doctor recruitment and health staff appointments. Apart from this, the state government is spending about Rs 6.5 crore a day on coronavirus tests and quarantine facilities, Jagan asserted.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus epidemic is taking the toll in Andhra Pradesh with a record number of new cases emerging every day. On Thursday alone, 7998 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus positive, according to the AP Department of Health. This brings the total number of corona cases in Andhra Pradesh to 72711.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts are as follows with 14 people in East Godavari, seven each in Guntur and Kurnool, six each in Krishna and Srikakulam, five each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, three each in Chittoor, West Godavari and Prakasam, one each in Kadapa and Anantapur districts respectively. So far 37,555 people have been discharged and 884 people have died. There are currently 34272 Coronavirus active cases in the Andhra Pradesh.