Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extend Dasara greetings

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of the state on Vijayadasami.

"The Navaratri festival symbolises supremacy of Dharma i.e. triumph of good over the evil.I pray the Divine Mother shower her choicest blessings on all of us on this happy and festive occasion of Dasara," the Governor said. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by strictly observing WMD—wash, mask and distance."

The chief minister said the festival conveys to the world the final victory of Jaganmatha over Mahishasura, the embodiment of evil. He wished that Durga Matha would bless people of the state, usher in peace and prosperity to the state and augur well to all the families.