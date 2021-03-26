Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan heaps praise on Red Cross volunteers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor and president of AP branch of Indian Red Cross Society Biswabhusan Harichandan participated virtually from Raj Bhavan on Thursday in the closing ceremony of the cycle rally organised by the Indian Red Cross Society AP branch to mark the centenary year of Red Cross in the country.

The Governor congratulated participants of the cycle rally separately from Srikakulam and Anantapur and reached Vijayawada on Thursday and the success of the event was evident from the huge turnout of Junior and Youth Red Cross volunteers in every district and throughout the cycle rally.

He said that the cycle rally could successfully convey the objective to create awareness among the people on the three themes 'Blood Donation – Save life', 'Tree plantation – save the planet', 'Clean environment – for a healthy life'.

The Governor congratulated Dr Sridhar Reddy, chairman and AK Parida, general secretary and CEO of AP chapter of IRCS and members of the State management committee for demonstrating their leadership skills and team work and making the event a grand success.

He also appreciated the services of the district collectors and presidents of IRCS district branches, the police personnel and other chief functionaries at the district-level who participated in the event and extended their support and contributed to the success of the cycle rally.

The Governor recalled the services rendered by the Red Cross volunteers during the Covid-19 crisis in an exemplary and commendable manner. He said the IRCS units responded to the crisis by offering their services by distribution of food, dry rations, vegetables, face masks, gloves, sanitisers etc as well as dissemination of information, advocacy by supplementing the efforts of the government in its activities to prevent spread of the virus.

He said that the IRCS volunteers helped the migrant workers by coordinating with the State government authorities for arranging buses and trains for them so that they could reach their native places. Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman of State IRCS said that 13 lakh Junior and Youth Red Cross Volunteers were enrolled during the previous year. General secretary and CEO AK Parida, secretary to governor Mukesh Kumar Meena,Collector and Krishna district president A Md Imtiaz also participated in the programme.

