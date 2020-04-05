Andhra Pradesh: Governor, CM Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu light candle to express solidarity

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu joined the nation in extending solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to lit lamps for 9 minutes to display the unity of the nation in fighting COVID-19, on Sunday.

Governor participated in the event at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, while chief minister from his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district and the TDP supremo in Hyderabad joined in this unity event.

The Chief Minister boosted the confidence among the people during these tough times by lighting a candle at his residence on Sunday at 9 pm to unite the nation in fighting against the pandemic.

Honoring the appeal made by the Chief Minister, people of the state have followed him by lighting lamps, candels and turning on torches and cellphone lights irrespective of religion, region, and caste for 9 minutes from 9 pm.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, and other officials were among those participatated in the event.