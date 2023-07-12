Live
- Cyberabad police creates awareness on road safety to commuters
- Side effects from covid vaccine are just a myth
- Study links gut bacteria to heart attacks
- Venkat Reddy dares BRS to show evidence of providing 24-hour electricity
- Eastern Air Command Chief Calls-on ENC Chief
- Tourism Minister reviews infrastructural development works at Jogulamba Temple
- Would fight with center until coach factory is established: Vinod Kumar
- Revanth responds to BRS protest, says bye bye KCR
- Rahul Gandhi may shift to former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit's house
- Centre to sell tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi, other cities
Andhra Pradesh govt. appoints 12th PRC commission
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision appointing the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to review and recommend salary revisions for employees.
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision appointing the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to review and recommend salary revisions for employees. The PRC will be chaired by retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh.
The government has instructed the PRC to thoroughly examine the issues related to salary revision and provide a comprehensive report.
Thile commission studies the specific details of various government departments and employee categories, as well as considering the local conditions and matters related to the drought allowance.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS