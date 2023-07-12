Andhra Pradesh govt. appoints 12th PRC commission

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision appointing the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to review and recommend salary revisions for employees. The PRC will be chaired by retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh.

The government has instructed the PRC to thoroughly examine the issues related to salary revision and provide a comprehensive report.

Thile commission studies the specific details of various government departments and employee categories, as well as considering the local conditions and matters related to the drought allowance.