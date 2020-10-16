Andhra Pradesh govt. establishes 56 new BC Corporations in the state

It is well known that the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government gives the highest priority to BCs in every welfare scheme. In this backdrop, it has formed BC corporations on the basis of caste population. The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued orders setting up 57 BC corporations for backward classes in the state for 139 BC caste. Corporations with a population of over ten lakhs are classified under 'A' category, corporations with a population of one lakh to ten lakhs are classified under 'B' category and corporations with a population of less than one lakh are classified under 'C' category. Also, the appointment of the chairman and directors of BC Corporations will take place on the 18th of this month.

The government said the corporations would help ensure that the schemes implemented by the government for the backward castes reach the beneficiaries faster. It is clarified that these 56 corporations would function to represent the 139 castes. It said 13 directors would be appointed in each corporation to represent the districts. It was clarified that the remaining sub-castes would be represented within the newly formed 56 BC caste corporations. The AP Societies Registration Act 2001 issued separate orders setting up BC corporations.

It is worth mention that in the last 16 months since the YSRCP government came to power, 2,71,37,253 BCs have received Rs. 33,500 crore through various schemes. The YSRCP government is also credited for giving 50 percent reservations for BCs in nominated posts.