Andhra Pradesh: Govt. is administering the vaccine at record level, says minister Alla Nani

Andhra Pradesh state Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani said that we are vaccinating at a record level like no other state in the country. He said that everyone from the volunteers to the medical staff worked very hard on this special drive and CM YS Jagan congratulated them all.

He told the media that efforts were being made to carry out more vaccinations in the future. He said the state was capable of administering the vaccine as soon as it was sent by the centre. Adding that the medical staff along with the volunteer system had strengthened us.

Meanwhile, out of the total 13.72 lakh doses administered in Andhra Pradesh on 20th June, sixty percent belonged to the age group of 45 and above followed by 36.5% to mothers with a child less than 5 years old and people going to other countries for studies and employment.

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 5646 new coronavirus cases as on Sunday against the tests conducted for about 1,00,001 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,50,563. While coming to the fatalities, 50 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,319. On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 7772 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 63,068.