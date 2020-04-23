Andhra Pradesh govt puts a ban on the sale of Hydroxychloroquine drug in the state amid coronavirus

In the wake of demand for the Hydroxychloroquine drug amid coronavirus outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision of restricting the sale of Hydroxychloroquine in the state. The state has issued orders not to sell Hydroxychloroquine to the public in the state's medical shops.

It made it clear that they should sell the drugs to the doctors only. The state government's nodal official said in a statement. However, the government has given the exemption to the coronavirus infected people and their family members and also for those who have prescribed by the doctors.

Dr Randeep Gularia, Director of AIIMS, recently made an announcement on Hydroxychloroquine (which is naturally used to reduce malaria), which is currently known worldwide as a coronavirus control drug. Ordinary people are warned not to use it. It has been made clear that it should be used with the permission of doctors. It has warned of a heart attack.

Some tests have shown that Hydroxychloroquine works well to treat COVID-19. However, there are no clear cut reasons.