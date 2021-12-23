Andhra Pradesh: Govt. school teacher commits suicide over husband's harassment

A teacher has committed suicide after her husband abused her for not having children in the Kurnool district. According to the police report, A. Bharathi (28) of Patabasti Bapujinagar in Kurnool was working as a teacher in Inakandla government school in C. Belgaum mandal. She was married to her nephew Gopikrishna eight years ago who is working as a Digital Assistant in the local Gandhinagar Secretariat. They have not had children so far and her husband use to offend her on the same.

Against this backdrop, she committed suicide on Tuesday night. The family members noticed and rushed her to the hospital where doctors confirmed that she was already dead. The deceased's elder sister Sushilamma had complained that her sister had committed suicide due to her husband's harassment.

Meanwhile, one town police in Kurnool has registered a case against Gopikrishna under the abetment of suicide act and is investigating further.