AP govt to give job to kin of medical personnel who lost their lives in Coronavirus battle

Andhra Pradesh: The government employees have been at the forefront of serving the public in government departments during difficult times. Among them the doctors were in the front row. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision for the government doctors who are on duty during this difficult time. As part of covid duties, doctors in government hospitals have decided to support their families as soon as possible in case of death of any medical personnel. It was in this order that steps were taken to give one of their family members government jobs within 30 days. Special Chief Secretary, AP Medical Health Department has issued directions in this regard.

It is said that if the doctor who died is a DMHO or DCHS or teaching hospital in the district the superintendent is directed to send the details immediately. As soon as their details produced, it was decided to give a job to one in the family. On the other hand, the government has taken steps to increase the number of beds in hospitals and to recruit the necessary doctors, nurses, specialists and other staff on a temporary basis so as to provide better treatment to the victims during the coronavirus. To this end, the state government has sanctioned the recruitment of 30,887 people as part of the precautionary measures to participate in covid treatments as well as related activities.

Meanwhile, The number of coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day with increase in number of coronavirus tests. On Thursday, another 10,621 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 91 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Thursday, coronavirus tests were performed on 61,300 people in the past 24 hours and 10,621 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 3,93,090.