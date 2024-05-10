PM Modi Outlines "Modi Guarantee" and Criticizes Opposition in Narayanpet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delineated the essence of "Modi Guarantee" during his Lok Sabha election campaign in Narayanpet meeting, emphasizing a commitment to development, national security, and enhancing India's global stature. PM Modi underscored that the guarantee encapsulates ambitious initiatives, including the construction of 3 crore houses over five years and the provision of free medical treatment for individuals aged 70 and above, asserting the unwavering implementation of these promises.

Characterizing the ongoing elections as pivotal for shaping the country's trajectory, PM Modi scrutinized the utilization of funds in Telangana over the past decade, alleging misappropriation and corruption leading to a lack of tangible outcomes. He criticized the Bhartiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leaders for alleged self-enrichment at the expense of development, cautioning against similar practices within the Congress party and denouncing what he perceived as opportunistic behavior and neglect of electoral commitments.

PM Modi lambasted the Congress party, accusing it of propagating misinformation and resorting to divisive tactics, particularly highlighting derogatory comments allegedly made by a prominent Congress leader towards South Indians. He criticized the Congress for purportedly undermining Hindu beliefs and traditions, insinuating a lack of respect for cultural and religious sentiments, while also accusing the party of attempting to sow discord along caste lines.

Furthermore, PM Modi refuted claims of the BJP intending to remove constitutional reservations, affirming his commitment to safeguarding the rights of marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). He reiterated his role as a vigilant guardian ("Chowkidar") to protect these reservations, dismissing allegations of reservation removal as baseless propaganda by the opposition.

The address in Narayanpet Sabha witnessed PM Modi's articulation of the "Modi Guarantee" and a scathing critique of the opposition, setting the tone for a charged electoral contest marked by contrasting visions for governance, national unity, and socio-economic development.