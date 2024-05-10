Lady Superstar Nayanthara wraps filming for ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’

There's good news for fans of the phenomenal Nayanthara! The shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’ has been completed. This exciting update was shared by the film's director, debutant Dude Vicky, on his social media profile.



The film boasts a stellar cast alongside Nayanthara, featuring Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, and Gauri Kishan in pivotal roles. The news sent ripples of excitement through the film industry, and the official page of SIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) couldn't wait to share it with their followers.



Their social media post captured the essence of the moment: "Another chapter complete! Lady superstar #Nayanthara wraps up shooting for her next masterpiece, #Mannangatti from 1960. Get ready for the magic to unfold on screen! #bts #nayanthara #wrappedup #comingsoon." They even shared heartwarming photos of Nayanthara celebrating with a cake on the sets of the film.



Filming for ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’ began last year, with the talented Sean Roldan composing the melodious music. RD Rajasekhar's cinematography and G Madan's editing expertise promise a visually captivating experience. While an official release date for the movie is yet to be announced, anticipation is already brewing among fans.



But ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’ isn't the only project keeping Nayanthara busy. The versatile actress will soon grace the screen in the sports drama film ‘Pariksha.’ Directed by producer Shashikant, the movie features Nayanthara alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth. The shooting for this project wrapped up last month, and post-production is currently underway.



Nayanthara's dedication to her craft doesn't stop there. According to media reports, she is planning to embark on a new Hindi film project after captivating audiences in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's ‘Jawan.’

