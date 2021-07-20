Andhra Pradesh: Gudur police arrests husband and in-laws over wife's murder case

Gudur police have arrested her husband and uncle in connection with the murder of a married woman in the Nellore district. According to DSP Rajagopal Reddy, Yallanraju Padma of Nellore city was married to Venkata Ramanaiah of Kundakuru of Gudur mandal in 2018 and their married life went well for some days. After that husband started harassing his wife Padma to bring extra dowry. In addition to this, the deceased was tortured mentally and physically for not having children.



On March 30 this year, intending to get rid of Padma, his parents and brother killed her while she was sleeping on the bed. Later, they rushed Padma to a regional hospital in an auto. Their doctors examined and confirmed that she was dead. Padma's parents were informed about the death and they examined the body.



They complained to the Gudur village police after Padma sustained injuries on her body. The police sent the body for post-mortem the corpse found that she had been strangled to death. Initially, the case was registered as a suspicious death. After that, it was changed to a murder case and an inquiry was started.

Police arrested her husband Venkata Ramanaiah, uncle Venkata Subbaiah and brother-in-law Subramaniam at Kundakuru Cross Road on Monday. The rope used in the murder from the accused, the cellphone was seized and produced in court.





