Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
The Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide over the personal problems in Anantapur
The Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide over the personal problems in Anantapur. A young man from Donumukka, under the jurisdiction of Guntakal Police Station in Anantapur district, was deeply depressed and expressed his intention to commit suicide to his mother before leaving the house.
Concerned for her son's safety, the worried mother approached the police and filed a complaint, informing them about her son's suicidal intentions. The police, upon receiving the complaint, quickly initiated action and engaged in conversation with the mother over the phone to determine the live location of the young man.
With the help of the information provided by the mother, the police were able to track the young man's location near the railway tracks close to the Konakonda railway bridge. They immediately reached the spot and initiated a counseling session with the young man, Rana (25), who was upset due to the family quarrels.
The police successfully convinced Rana to abandon his intentions and handed him over to his mother. The swift response and intervention from the police prevented the young man to commit suicide. The mother expressed her gratitude to the police for their efforts in ensuring her son's safety and bringing him back home.