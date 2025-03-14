  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Half day schools from tomorrow in the state

Andhra Pradesh: Half day schools from tomorrow in the state
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released fresh guidelines concerning the implementation of half-day schools, which are set to commence on March 15.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released fresh guidelines concerning the implementation of half-day schools, which are set to commence on March 15. These single-day schools will operate from March 15 until April 24, with revised working hours.

Under the new schedule, schools will open their doors at 7.45am and close at 12.30pm. Additionally, for institutions that host tenth-grade examination centres, afternoon classes will be held from 1.15 pm to 5.00 pm.

Following this period, summer vacations are scheduled to take place from April 25 until June 11, with schools reopening on June 12.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick