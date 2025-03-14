Andhra Pradesh: Half day schools from tomorrow in the state

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released fresh guidelines concerning the implementation of half-day schools, which are set to commence on March 15. These single-day schools will operate from March 15 until April 24, with revised working hours.

Under the new schedule, schools will open their doors at 7.45am and close at 12.30pm. Additionally, for institutions that host tenth-grade examination centres, afternoon classes will be held from 1.15 pm to 5.00 pm.

Following this period, summer vacations are scheduled to take place from April 25 until June 11, with schools reopening on June 12.