Andhra Pradesh happy over gazette notification on KRMB, GRMB

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government welcomed the gazette notification issued by the Central government notifying the jurisdiction of the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards.

The AP government is happy over the gazette notification as it was aimed at resolving the water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Water disputes have been recurring for the past seven years between the states after the bifurcation.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and Jal Sakthi Ministry requesting them for taking over the management of reservoirs bordering Telangana and providing security at the project sites by the Central forces.

As the Telangana state failed to stop release of Krishna water for power generation at Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala, the AP Chief Minister again complained to the Prime Minister and Jal Sakthi minister on July 7 over 'illegal' release of water by Telangana.



As requested by the Chief Minister the maintenance of projects came under the purview of the river management boards.



Welcoming the gazette notification Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (public affairs) said the Chief Minister acted honestly though the Telangana government ignored the requests of the AP government and released Krishna water for power generation. He said if the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) jurisdiction was notified immediately after bifurcation, the Telangana state could not have completed the Palamuru project.

MP Mithun Reddy said the gazette notification will resolve all water disputes between the two Telugu states. He said farmers of both the states should not be suffered and minor issues should be settled amicably. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said this will pave way for consensus between the two states. Thanking the Prime Minister for resolving the water dispute, the MP said that he will raise the issues of the state in the coming Parliament session.