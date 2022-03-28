Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justice visits Tripurantakam

Yerragondapalem: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, along with his family members, on Sunday visited Tripurantakam and sought blessings of Bala Tripurasundari Devi.

District judge P Venkata Jyothirmayi, Joint Collector J Venkata Murali and SP Malika Garg received justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra in Tripurantakam.

Temple EO Edula Chennakesava Reddy, priests Prasad Sharma, Viswam Narayana Sastry and others welcomed the dignitary by extending temple courtesies.

After performing special puja at Tripurantakeswara Swamy temple and Tripurasundari Devi temples, priests presented prasadam and seshavastram to the chief justice and his family members.