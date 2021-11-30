Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain continues in Nellore, authorities divert traffic due to floods

Nellore district has been receiving continuous heavy rains for the last four days and the ditches and bends are overflowing. The low-lying areas were inundated. On the other hand, traffic was paralyzed due to floodwaters on National Highway 16. Vehicles were stopped for more than 10 kilometers on the highway from Naidupet to Doravari Satra and from Ojili to Naidupet.



Meanwhile, there was a traffic jam for kilometers between Gudur and Manubolu. Also, the Kaivalya, Pambaleru, and Kandaleru rivers in Gudur are overflowing. The authorities diverted the traffic from last night with vehicles coming from Chennai-Tirupati towards Nellore were diverted via Venkatagiri and Rapur and those heading towards Chennai and Tirupati from Nellore were diverted towards the fort via Port Road. The NDRF teams rescued laborers trapped in fields at Manubolu. The floodwaters have reached Somasila Reservoir from the upper reaches. On the other hand, 1.15 lakh cusecs of water were released downstream from the Penna river due to overflows. The district received 107.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.



