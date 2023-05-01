Live
Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains to lash from today
Meteorological Centre, Amaravati of the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rains are expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema on May 1.
The rains may occur due to the influence of a trough/wind discontinuity that runs from east Vidarbha to north interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana and interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above mean sea level.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.
On May 2nd, heavy rainfall are expected at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.
On May 3rd, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.
On May 4th, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.