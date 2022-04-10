Andhra Pradesh: Here is the official list of new cabinet, to be sent to governor

The new cabinet of Andhra Pradesh has been finalized. A new cabinet list of 25 has been released. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has maintained social balance in the composition of the cabinet. In addition, BC, SC, ST and minority groups were given the highest priority.



Here is the new Cabinet's final List

Gudivada Amarnath

Dadishetti Raja

Botsa Satyanarayana

Rajannadora

Dharmana Prasada Rao

Seediri Appalaraju

Jogi Ramesh

Ambati Rambabu

Kottu Satyanarayana

Taneti Vanitha

Karumuri Nageswara Rao

Meruga Nagarjuna

Budi Muthyala Naidu

Vidudala Rajini

Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Amzath Basha

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Pinipe Vishwarup

Gummanuru Jayaram

RK Roja

Ushashree Charan‌

Thippeswamy

Chelluboina Venugopal

Narayana Swamy

Earlier, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has accepted the resignations of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers. Gazette notification regarding these vacancies will be issued shortly. It is learned that 24 ministers resigned on April 7 in the wake of the reshuffle of the AP cabinet.