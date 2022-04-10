Andhra Pradesh: Here is the official list of new cabinet, to be sent to governor
The new cabinet of Andhra Pradesh has been finalized. A new cabinet list of 25 has been released. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has maintained social balance in the composition of the cabinet.
The new cabinet of Andhra Pradesh has been finalized. A new cabinet list of 25 has been released. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has maintained social balance in the composition of the cabinet. In addition, BC, SC, ST and minority groups were given the highest priority.
Here is the new Cabinet's final List
Gudivada Amarnath
Dadishetti Raja
Botsa Satyanarayana
Rajannadora
Dharmana Prasada Rao
Seediri Appalaraju
Jogi Ramesh
Ambati Rambabu
Kottu Satyanarayana
Taneti Vanitha
Karumuri Nageswara Rao
Meruga Nagarjuna
Budi Muthyala Naidu
Vidudala Rajini
Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Amzath Basha
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
Pinipe Vishwarup
Gummanuru Jayaram
RK Roja
Ushashree Charan
Thippeswamy
Chelluboina Venugopal
Narayana Swamy
Earlier, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has accepted the resignations of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers. Gazette notification regarding these vacancies will be issued shortly. It is learned that 24 ministers resigned on April 7 in the wake of the reshuffle of the AP cabinet.